Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.0%.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Shares of BRG stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 243.33, a quick ratio of 243.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market cap of $264.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.