BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,229.00

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX and Livecoin. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $140,179.00 and $2,229.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00202221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01198830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00091830 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot. BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io.

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoatPilot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.