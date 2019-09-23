Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Up 1%

Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 5,950 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 65,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

About Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions segments. It provides freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; supplies domestic fuel; and operates oil pipelines.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bollore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.