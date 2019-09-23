Bounty0x Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Kucoin. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $866,440.00 and $5,314.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00200336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.01194685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00089384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

