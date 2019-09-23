British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

BTI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 973,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,223. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

