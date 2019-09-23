British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLND. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 590.62 ($7.72).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 509.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.60. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 645 ($8.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.07%.

In other news, insider Tim Score sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £16,648.80 ($21,754.61).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.