Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly Sells 86,386 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 86,386 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $10,990,890.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 312,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,696,523.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 228,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 201,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 66.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 301.9% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 223,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 167,547 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

