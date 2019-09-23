Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $370.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.06 million and the highest is $385.67 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $342.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Ares Capital by 109.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock remained flat at $$18.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.