Brokerages Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. PRGX Global posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,998.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. PRGX Global has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.68.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

