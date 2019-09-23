Brokerages Expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.89. Fortive reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Cowen lowered Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after buying an additional 3,889,862 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,119,000 after buying an additional 661,196 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 287,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,613,000 after buying an additional 257,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $68.25. 937,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

