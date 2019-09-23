Brokerages Set Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Target Price at GBX 105.60

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 105.60 ($1.38).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEMD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:GEMD traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72.40 ($0.95). 34,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $100.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.