Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $6.79

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 125,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

