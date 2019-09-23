Brokerages Set Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $28.67

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,691,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 593,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,240,000 after buying an additional 525,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 904.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 883,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.80. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

