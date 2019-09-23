BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.22. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.91%.

In related news, Director Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 26,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $33,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

