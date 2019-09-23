Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Get Bunge alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.97. 853,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,356. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. Bunge has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,481,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 125.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bunge by 291.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 121,975 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 112.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 134,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 71,344 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunge (BG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.