BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.88. BWP Trust shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 671,039 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.26.

BWP Trust Company Profile (ASX:BWP)

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998, BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

