Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.10. Byotrol shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 250,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.32.

About Byotrol (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.