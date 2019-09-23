Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cache Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cache Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.