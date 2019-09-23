Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Down 18.1%

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s share price dropped 18.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,010 ($39.33) and last traded at GBX 3,015 ($39.40), approximately 25,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 32,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,682.13 ($48.11).

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,033.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,615.13.

In other news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,095 ($40.44), for a total transaction of £164,406.40 ($214,826.08).

Caledonia Investments Company Profile (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

