Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Calix posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.95 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

CALX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 10,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $339.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $58,479.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $173,755.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,478 shares of company stock worth $567,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Calix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Calix by 966.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $57,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

