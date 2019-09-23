Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

COG opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Thursday. Cambridge Cognition has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.92 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.89 ($1.95). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases IIV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

