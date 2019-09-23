Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 5,740 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $205,721.60.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 200,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $6,460,000.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $46,588.60.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $187,296.20.

On Thursday, August 8th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $130,452.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $82,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.28. 9,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $841.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.55. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,392,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares in the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,698,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

