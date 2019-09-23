CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.22. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.