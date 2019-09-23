Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of CERS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. 313,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,561. The firm has a market cap of $752.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513 in the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cerus by 57.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 13.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 259,932 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerus by 34.2% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 669,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 11.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,493,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,731,000 after buying an additional 853,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 8.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,936,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

