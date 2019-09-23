Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of KOOL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Cesca Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cesca Therapeutics

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

