Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $14.91. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 75,536 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSH.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.46.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 338.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.98.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

