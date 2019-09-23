Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Sells $279,500.00 in Stock

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Roni Mamluk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roni Mamluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $63,500.00.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. 265,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.19. Chiasma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

