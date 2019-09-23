China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $0.81. China Finance Online shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,813 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 59.93% and a negative net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

