China Xiangtai Food Co.’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 23rd (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food’s (NASDAQ:PLIN) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 23rd. China Xiangtai Food had issued 1,172,360 shares in its IPO on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,861,800 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PLIN opened at $4.90 on Monday. China Xiangtai Food has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.