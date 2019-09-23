Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.