Christopher B. Graves Sells 2,500 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pra Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.62. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.