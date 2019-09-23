Chromia Price Up 0.7% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00201862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.01206046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00091874 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 249,593,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,143,277 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

