Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cimpress by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cimpress by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 8.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Cimpress by 350.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,148,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 237,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,492. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 85.75%. Cimpress’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

