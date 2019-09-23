CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.76.

In other CIP Merchant Capital news, insider Adrian John Reginald Collins bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,467.01).

