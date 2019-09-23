Citigroup Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$2.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.41.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.91. 1,133,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,653. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a market cap of $540.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,055,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,508,975.41.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.