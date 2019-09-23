Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW) Trading 2.2% Higher

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) shares traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.49), 1,531 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.68 ($0.48).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 29.25 and a quick ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market cap of $470.57 million and a P/E ratio of 115.83.

Clearview Wealth Company Profile (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Clearview Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearview Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.