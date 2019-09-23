CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in CNOOC during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEO stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $158.04. 2,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $139.77 and a twelve month high of $202.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $4.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEO. Macquarie raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

