Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.61. Colabor Group shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 18,320 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colabor Group from C$0.65 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.12.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$274.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc will post 0.0799999947540987 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

