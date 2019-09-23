Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.18% of Comcast worth $2,269,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,289,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $46.34. 3,476,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,051,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

