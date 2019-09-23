Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock worth $255,959. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 7,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,316. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

