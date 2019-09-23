Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) & Alico (NYSE:ALCO) Financial Review

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Alico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alico $81.28 million 3.06 $13.05 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Corteva.

Dividends

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva N/A N/A N/A Alico 17.99% 11.76% 4.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corteva and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 8 8 0 2.41 Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Alico.

Summary

Alico beats Corteva on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Water Resources and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, as well as sod and native plants sales; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. Alico, Inc. owns approximately 117,000 acres of land located in 8 counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

