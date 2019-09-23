Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CJR.B. National Bank Financial set a C$8.50 price target on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.57. 1,682,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

