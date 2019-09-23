Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) Shares Down 16.9%

Countrywide PLC (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) shares fell 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 25,733 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Countrywide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYWDF)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

