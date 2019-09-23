Critical Review: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) versus InterCloud Systems (NASDAQ:ICLD)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of HMS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 16.08% 15.22% 10.16% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMS and InterCloud Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $598.29 million 5.33 $54.99 million $0.84 43.61 InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Risk and Volatility

HMS has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HMS and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 2 8 0 2.80 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

HMS presently has a consensus price target of $42.98, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Given HMS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HMS is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

HMS beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

