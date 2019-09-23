CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Down 1.5%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.09 ($7.08) and last traded at €6.11 ($7.10), 32,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €6.20 ($7.21).

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.59 million and a PE ratio of 18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

CropEnergies Company Profile (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol and other biofuels, and related products produced from grain and other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid protein for cattle and pigs.

