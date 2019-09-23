CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVD. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.50 ($52.91).

ETR:EVD opened at €49.76 ($57.86) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 1-year high of €53.05 ($61.69). The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

