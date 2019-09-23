CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.19

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $15.14. CyberOptics shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 607 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CyberOptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

