Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.72.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $119.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,128 shares of company stock worth $3,375,323. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 178.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 174,173 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.