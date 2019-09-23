DECENT Price Down 7.5% This Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, ChaoEX, BCEX and HitBTC. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $2,545.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007792 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Upbit, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

