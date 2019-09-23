Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFRG. ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

DFRG stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

